Storm survivors walk away from trailer destroyed by giant tree

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Two people and their pets are lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto their trailer in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

They were inside a 5th wheel trailer at a storage facility off of Highway 31 in Spanish Fort.

A massive tree, at least 5 feet wide, snapped and smashed through the trailer.

The man was in the doorway when the storms hit. His girlfriend was in the bedroom.

The trailer was destroyed and belongings were strewn everywhere.

Other huge trees were also down in the area.

It’s unclear if the damage was caused by a tornado or just high winds.

Baldwin County EMA says there was scattered damage across the county. No one was seriously injured or killed. Most of the damage was not major.

