(NEXSTAR) — Time to check your fridge — a voluntary recall has been issued for a canned Starbucks drink sold in seven states due to potential contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration publicized the recall in an enforcement report but hasn’t issued a full recall release as of Tuesday.

According to the report, over 220 cases of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot are being recalled due to possible metal fragments within the beverage. The report says only 15-ounce cans sold in packs of 12 are impacted.

Recalled cans were distributed to retail stores in seven states, the FDA reports: Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. A list of exact retailers affected hasn’t been released by the FDA or PepsiCo, which produces the beverage.

PepsiCo voluntarily initiated the recall, the FDA’s enforcement report shows. The company didn’t immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for additional details.

The recall was initiated in August but wasn’t shared by the FDA until last week.

While you’re checking your fridge for this recalled drink, you may want to look for another potentially harmful product — ground beef found in HelloFresh kits. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for ground beef distributed in meal kits between July 2 and July 21.

The agency said many of the patients involved in a current E. coli outbreak investigation received the ground beef distributed by HelloFresh. More details can be found here, and officials say to throw away any of the affected ground beef if you have any.