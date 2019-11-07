Split second train track rescue caught on camera

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) – An Oakland Raiders fan had a brush with death at a Bart station after the football game on Sunday.

Rayshawn Jackson, 33, fell onto the train tracks and an employee sprung into action to save him.

A video clip documented his very close call with death this week.

Jackson says he got separated from his buddies while at last sunday’s game and was looking for them so they could return home. Jackson was even talking to one of them on his cell phone when he fell onto the tracks.



“I knew I only had a couple seconds,” explained Jackson, “I heard the train. I heard the vibration on the rails coming and I could see the light coming out of the tunnel. As soon as I seen the light I jumped up and I tried to get out of the way and I missed my jump, the first jump. And I did it again, and I felt it, the man grabbed me mid air and took me out of the way.”

That man was Bart supervisor, John O’Connor. Without a second to spare, O’Connor plucked Jackson out of harm’s way.

