Spelling of street signs changed to prevent theft

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) – Some street signs in Montgomery County, Maryland are missing letters after being stolen by thieves with a sense of humor too many times.

Blunt Road is named after a historic family in the area, but now the street sign is missing a ‘U’. Michael Paylor with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation says Blunt Road is one of many signs with a double meaning now missing a vowel after they’ve been stolen multiple times.

In addition to Blunt Road, thieves have targeted Terrapin Drive, Stoner Drive, and Morningwood Drive.

Paylor says the topic is humorous, but only to a point.

“When we have to replace a sign that has been stolen, we have to fit that back into our typical work schedule, which is already burgeoning right now,” Paylor said.