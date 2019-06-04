National News

Special Report: President Trump holds press conference with Theresa May

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 08:42 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 08:42 AM EDT

 

President Donald Trump participates in a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May as part of his state visit to the United Kingdom.

Click here to watch LIVE

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center