Pilot dead in helicopter crash into NYC building

NEW YORK (NBC News) - A helicopter pilot is dead after crashing onto the roof of a New York City skyscraper Monday afternoon.

Officials said the crash occurred around 2 p.m. on top of 787 Seventh Ave., a 54-story building near 51st street.

"There is no indication that this was an act of terror and there is no ongoing threat to New York City based on the information we have right now," Mayor Bill De Blasio said in a briefing shortly after the crash.

He added that the pilot, identified by Linden Municipal Airport manager as Tim McCormack, "a highly experienced, well regarded commercial pilot," is the only presumed victim.

Officials told NBC News the Agusta A109E helicopter was expected to fly by or to the Statue of Liberty but encountered some difficulty that led to the crash.

"To go into that area, a helicopter would need the approval from LaGuardia Tower," De Blasio said. "And we need to find out if that happened or not here. We do not know at this point."

People inside the building said they felt a tremor when the helicopter made contact.

"We just heard a big tremor, the building bounced, literally the floor bounced under our feet," Natalie Mendes said. "We jumped almost."

"I thought maybe it could have been an earthquake or something," another said after the building was evacuated.

New York Police Department officials say they are working with the National Transportation Safety Board and the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash.

