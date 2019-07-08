Southern California recovering after two powerful earthquakes

(NBC News) – Southern California is beginning to switch from rescue to recovery mode after being shaken by two powerful earthquakes.

In the city of Ridgecrest, near the epicenter, residents waited in long lines for pizza Sunday. A Little Caesars was one of the few restaurants that was open.

Throughout the region there are damaged homes and cracked roads. Officials insist the danger is not over.

“We would ask you not to put yourself in the crack, because as amazing at it looks, don’t put yourself in harm’s way,” Kern County Communications Director Megan Person warned.

A hospital that was evacuated set up makeshift medical tents for patients who need help.

Fortunately, water systems are still fully operational, and other county services are expected to resume shortly.