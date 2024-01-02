(The Hill) – Snoop Dogg’s got his mind on the Olympics and the Olympics on his mind — the rapper is poised to offer his “unique take” with a series of reports for NBC at this summer’s Olympics.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper will be “on site in Paris to provide regular reports” at the July Olympic games, NBC announced on Sunday.

Rapper Snoop Dogg arrives at the premiere of the FX docuseries “Dear Mama,” Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at The Ted Mann Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The coverage by the 52-year-old performer, who was born Calvin Broadus, will highlight “what’s happening in Paris,” the network said.

He’ll “explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families,” according to a news release.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix,” he said, adding, “Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

An NBC production pro said that Snoop Dogg was tapped for the gig after providing highlights commentary on Peacock of an equestrian competition during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day,” Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics production, said in a statement, “but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

It’s not the first time that the California-born music artist has teamed up as part of an unlikely pairing. In 2016, he joined lifestyle guru Martha Stewart for a VH1 cooking show called “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 26.