PARK CITY, Utah (KTVX) – A resort employee in Park City, Utah, fell to their death on Monday after being knocked off a chairlift by a fallen tree.

The tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift at Park City Mountain at around 10:45 a.m., causing an on-duty employee riding the lift to fall at least 25 feet to the ground, according to a representative of the resort.

Park City Mountain ski patrol responded and conducted life-saving measures, but the employee succumbed to their injuries.

The remaining 10 people on the lift were safely evacuated by ski patrol by approximately 1 p.m. Several other chairlifts in the area were closed to support the response, but they are expected to open Tuesday.

“The Park City Mountain team — as well as the entire Vail Resorts team — extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of our team member,” said Deirdra Walsh, Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer. “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss.”

Short Cut chairlift will remain closed pending an investigation of the incident.