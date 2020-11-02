Sick, quarantined voters can go to polls on Election Day, CDC says

Voters wait to cast their ballots at Lynwood Recreation Center in Brookhaven, Ga., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, on the last day of early voting. (Phil Skinner/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All voters, even those who are sick or in quarantine, have the right to vote on Election Day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

According to the CDC’s website, “voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters.”

The agency says those steps include:

Wearing a mask

Staying at least six feet away from others

Washing hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting

Letting poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine when you arrive at the polling location

The Georgia Department of Public Health has also updated it’s Election Day COVID-19 protocols to align with the above CDC recommendations.