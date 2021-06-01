Outlets: LA County fire station shooting kills 1 firefighter, heavy police presence at nearby housefire

National News

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Multiple media outlets say a shooting at a small Los Angeles County Fire Department station has killed one firefighter.

A sheriff’s statement says deputies responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday a station about 45 miles north of Los Angeles. Authorities didn’t have more details.

A home near the station is on fire, and there’s a heavy police presence, but authorities didn’t immediately have more information. Media outlets reported that a body is visible outside the burning home and may be the shooter.

The Fire Department described it as a “tragic shooting” on Twitter, saying the agency is “still in the process of gathering additional information” and it’s cooperating with law enforcement “throughout this ongoing incident.”

