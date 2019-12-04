Shooting at Wisconsin school leaves community in shock

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WTMJ) – A school resource officer and a student were injured in an officer-involved shooting at Wisconsin’s Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning.

According to Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith, the student stabbed the school resource officer with a sharp weapon, leading the officer to take out his gun and shoot the student one time.

Both the officer and student were taken to the hospital. Smith said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Bryanna Hopkins heard the gunshot in her creative writing class.

“We heard the thump and we just didn’t think anything of it,” Hopkins said.

Moments later she said teachers were yelling to evacuate.

“I saw kids running and that’s kind of when fight or flight hit and chose flight, and I just ran out of there,” Hopkins said.

The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon.

