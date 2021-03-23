Sheriff: 10 dogs, mostly Pit-bulls, found wrapped in trash bags, thrown in ditch

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – In North Carolina, Robeson County deputies are investigating after 10 dogs, mostly Pit-bulls, were found wrapped in trash bags and thrown into a ditch.

The dogs were found while volunteers were cleaning up along the side of the road during the county’s “Operation Spring Cleaning,” according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“Sadly and under current investigation was the discovery of 10 dogs (mostly but not all pit-bulls) wrapped in trash bags and thrown alongside a ditch bank,” said the sheriff, describing pictures of black bags in the water.