GEORGIA (WJBF) – The latest on the damages in Milledgeville, Georgia. We take you there in a live report. And more on the deadly tornado that ripped through Mississippi.

Coverage you can count on begins with several storms across the two state. A system earlier Sunday and another expected on Monday.

A State of Emergency has been declared across Georgia, following Severe Storms this morning, including tornado warnings, leaving a trail of damage. The town of Milledgeville, among the places hit hardest.

In western Georgia, significant tornado damage happened in West Point, Georgia. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says between 80 to 100 buildings in Troup County have received some sort of damage. 20 to 30 of them have major damage or have been destroyed completely. At this time there are five confirmed injuries.