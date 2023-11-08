SHEPHERD, Texas (KIAH) — Multiple explosions have been reported in Shepherd, Texas, starting with one at a chemical plant on FM 1127 Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

Nineteen employees were at the plant at the time of the explosion. One was taken to a local hospital after receiving minor burns, according to authorities.

The plant has been identified as Sound Resource Solutions, located at 731 FM 1127. It has been operational since 2014 and is reported to have 40 employees.

The San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management cautioned everyone within a one-mile radius of the plant to shelter in place and turn off all HVAC systems.

Smoke was reportedly drifting northward as winds continued to blow from the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Additional explosions were reported as first responders converged on the plant.

A section of Highway 59 was closed in both directions from FM 1988 to Exit 451B. TxDOT warned motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes. Traffic was backing up all the way into Montgomery County due to the road closure.

According to the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management, all children and employees of Wildwood Academy, a nearby private school for children ages 5 to 12, were evacuated safely to the Shepherd ISD administration building. All 31 students were reunited with their parents, authorities said.

As for Shepherd ISD itself, the district said all students were safe and did not have to shelter in place due to the wind direction. Parents were able to pick children up from school if they so desired.

Geoff Hartfield, the CEO of Sound Resource Solutions, said that the plant manufactured diesel and turpentine at the time of the explosion.

Please check back for more information as it becomes available.