Seven Rochester officers suspended in Daniel Prude death

ROCHESTER, NY (NBC News) Seven Rochester, New York police officers have been suspended with pay while authorities investigate their role in the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude.

Prude died in March after he was restrained by the police while experiencing an apparent mental breakdown.

The incident went largely unnoticed at the time, but video released by Prude’s family this week raised questions about what led to his death.

The video shows a naked Prude being handcuffed, and later a hood being placed over his head because he was spitting and claimed to have COVID-19.

After Prude was restrained by officers he became unresponsive.

He died in a hospital seven days later.

In an autopsy report provided the family attorney, the medical examiner said his death was caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of a physical restraint,” “excited delirium” and “acute PCP intoxication.”

Rochesters’s Mayor Lovey Warren offered an apology Thursday in announcing the suspensions, saying “institutional and structural racism led to Daniel Prude’s death.”

Meanwhile, Rochester’s Police Chief is denying Prude family accusations of a cover-up.

“There is no cover up whatsoever,” Chief La’Ron Singletary said. “We’re going to take a look at this.”

