Senate passes $19 billion disaster relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has passed a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill to help to a number of states and Puerto Rico recover after a series of hurricanes, floods and wildfires.

The widely-backed legislation passed by an 85-8 vote.

Republican leaders agreed to a demand by Democrats to toss out President Donald Trump’s $4.5 billion request to address a record influx of Central American migrants who are fleeing violence in Guatemala, Honduras and elsewhere and coming to the United States.

Trump says he’ll sign the measure and is promising that the U.S-Mexico border money he wants will pass soon.

The disaster relief bill was most eagerly sought by Trump’s GOP allies in several states. But the bill was held up for months, first by a battle over aid for Puerto Rico and then by failed negotiations on border aid.

“President Trump deserves a lot of credit for taking care of the disaster victims not only in Georgia but throughout the Southeast, California, Alaska, the Upper Midwest, Puerto Rico, and the Mariana Islands,” stated Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) after the passage. “It’s a good day. We finally got this done, and I’m glad to have been a part of it.”