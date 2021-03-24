Sen. Lindsey Graham calls on President Biden to visit border, enact changes for asylum seekers

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Sen. Lindsey Graham said it’s “astonishing” to him that President Biden has yet to visit the border after a recent surge at the United States-Mexico border.

“This is policy choices that were ill-conceived that have blown up in [the] Biden administration’s face,” Graham said. He added he believes the root of the recent border surge is linked to the Biden administration’s decision to give an exemption to Title 42 deportations for unaccompanied minors.

Graham called on Biden to visit the border, speak with border patrol agents and begin making changes for asylum seekers. He also reintroduced his bill the Secure and Protect Act of 2021, which would send asylum seekers back to their home country and request asylum there, not in the U.S.

“The only way this changes is when the planes land with the children on the plane back in the country where they left from,” Graham said. “The only way this ends is when the people who show up to claim asylum never get to stay in the United States for a period of time to break this surge on the border.”

Graham said the credible fear standard is too low under current law, so he’s proposing a higher initial screening standard to make it less likely that asylum seekers would be granted access to the United States.

“The asylum system is being gamed and the Secure and Protect Act will stop this,” he said.

Graham said if Congress isn’t willing to do those things then the U.S. will not be able to regain control of the border and will not be able to have successful legislation on immigration reform.

Graham also pointed out a Fox News story claiming to have obtained an email from border patrol officials detailing a pod in Texas housing 694 children when it’s only supposed to house 80.