Sen. Graham applauds President Trump’s response to Iran strike

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Wednesday U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) released the following statements regarding what Graham referred to as President Trump’s ‘Measured and Firm’ remarks on Iran.

“A homerun speech by President Trump about the challenges we face with Iran. It was measured and firm.

“To the Iranian people: President Trump laid out a pathway forward for peace and prosperity. I hope you take it.

“To the world: President Trump correctly identified the 40 year history of Iranian hostility and destabilization of the region. I hope you will help President Trump change the regime’s behavior so we can avoid a war.

“To the American people and Congress: What President Trump is seeking from Iran is to end 40 years of tyranny, to stop them from being a state sponsor of terrorism, and to abandon their nuclear weapons program once and for all.

“All Americans should support President Trump’s efforts to resolve the threat from Iran peacefully and fully understand the Maximum Pressure campaign must continue with a credible military component.”

