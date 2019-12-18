Update: Kidnapped teen returns, confesses kidnapping was staged

NEW YORK (WCBS) – Police in New York say the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx was all staged. They say the teen confessed that she wanted to get away from her family.

Karol Sanchez, 16, walked out of the 40th Precinct Tuesday evening with the relatives who spent the day searching for her, trailing behind.

None of them said a word.

Around 11:30 Monday night, Karol was with her mother when surveillance video shows 4 men in a car pull up, grab the teen, push her mother to the ground, then drive off.

The family lives in Dutchess County but had been staying with relatives in the Bronx.

In the morning, the NYPD put out an Amber Alert and plastered the neighborhood with missing person posters.

Then 15 hours after what “looked” like her abduction, Karol came back to the spot where she was taken and reunited with her relatives, to their relief.

Sources say the teen turned herself into police on site and confessed that she orchestrated her own kidnapping with the help of 4 accomplices in an attempt to run away from her family.

Police let the teenage girl go without charging her with any crimes.

The NYPD says its still investigating and is looking to speak with those accomplices.

