Seattle slashes police budget, millions to go to community programs

SEATTLE (KING/NBC News) – The Seattle City Council approved the city’s 2021 budget on Monday by slashing the police budget, though not as much as activists wanted.

The council voted to shrink the budget of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by about 18%, which includes cuts to overtime and training.

Dozens of vacant jobs will not be filled and 911 dispatchers and parking enforcement will be moved out of SPD jurisdiction.

Millions of dollars will instead go to community programs.

“I applaud the City Council for taking a more deliberate and measured approach to the 2021 Seattle Police Department budget than occurred this summer which led to the resignation of former SPD Chief Carmen Best,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a statement following the council’s vote.

