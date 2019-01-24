Search continues for NC boy missing since Tuesday
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. - A search is underway in North Carolina for a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday.
Police say the little boy wandered off into the woods in Craven County. His grandmother was watching him and two other children when he went missing.
Search crews say the child is facing multiple dangers out there alone.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says, "We do have sinkholes in here, there are water sources in here, deep ditches and then we got the extreme cold temperatures we are going to start feeling here soon. I don't think the child was adequately clothed to be out in this."
The temperature was in the mid-30's when he disappeared.
Over the next few days, more agencies will be called in to aid in the search.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- AP Exclusive: CNN's Acosta writing book on Trump White House
- The Latest: Barbs like 'Davos Stinks' at anti-forum protest
- Police describe execution-style killings inside Florida bank
- Venezuela crisis: Familiar geopolitical sides take shape
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-