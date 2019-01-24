Search continues for NC boy missing since Tuesday Video

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. - A search is underway in North Carolina for a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday.

Police say the little boy wandered off into the woods in Craven County. His grandmother was watching him and two other children when he went missing.

Search crews say the child is facing multiple dangers out there alone.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says, "We do have sinkholes in here, there are water sources in here, deep ditches and then we got the extreme cold temperatures we are going to start feeling here soon. I don't think the child was adequately clothed to be out in this."

The temperature was in the mid-30's when he disappeared.

Over the next few days, more agencies will be called in to aid in the search.