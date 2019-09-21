Search continues for missing AZ Marine; parents say serving was his dream, he’d never go AWOL

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KPHO) – A Marine left his friend’s home in Arizona and went missing, leaving friends and family frantically looking for answers.

20-year-old Lance Corporal Job Wallace was home on leave last weekend visiting friends and family as a surprise. He left Monday night in his truck headed back to Camp Pendleton in San Diego, but he never showed up.

His father, Justin Wallace, said neither he nor Job Wallace’s girlfriend could reach him by phone.

“Obviously as a mother, my mind went into a million different directions My first thought- he’s in danger or something, an accident,” Wallace’s mother, Stacy Wallace, said.

The Wallaces insist their son loves serving his country and would never go AWOL.

No one has heard from the Marine, but his Ford Explorer pick-up was spotted by a border patrol camera Tuesday morning, heading eastbound on I-10 near Fort Hancock, Texas.

The camera reportedly was unable to see the driver.