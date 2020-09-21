SCOTUS next steps

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) – The replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is already turning political.

“I will be putting forth the nominee next week. it will be a woman,” said President Donald Trump at a rally.

Frontrunners include two conservative trump appointees.

Within hours of Ginsburg’s death Friday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell announced there will be a vote.

“The way this happened so close to the election, that the next president should be able to make the decision,” argued Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) of Minnesota.

It’s an about-face from four years ago when Democrats pushed and Republicans blocked President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee months before the election.

During that time in 2016, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) made the statement, “Let’s let the next President, whoever it might be, make that nomination and you can use my words against me.”

Monday, Republicans are defending a different approach.

“When you have both parties in the white house and the senate, historically the confirmation goes forward. and that’s what’s going to happen here,” argued Sen. John Barrasso (R) of Wyoming .

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, appealing directly to republicans.

“Please, follow your conscience,” said Biden, “If I win this election, President Trump’s nominee should be withdrawn.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) is hinting at possibly using impeachment to stop it.

“We have our options. we have arrows in our quiver,” said Pelosi