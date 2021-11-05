SC bus driver arrested on 16 counts of criminal sexual conduct

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County School bus driver was arrested on 16 counts of criminal sexual conduct Monday.

Pickens Police said an investigation started on Oct. 5 after a compliant was made to the police department about unwanted contact with the bus driver and a juvenile student.

The School District of Pickens County said it became aware of the complaint on Oct. 6 and the bus driver was removed from the workplace.

The school district says they were able to provide video evidence to investigators.

“We cooperated with them fully, provided whatever they needed for that,” Communications Director Darian Byrd said.

They say it’s important for them to take action immediately in these situations.

“I think the speed in which we’re able to act is effective here in Pickens County. We can only act as quickly as we know information,” Byrd said.

On Monday, police arrested Robert Allen Miller for 16 counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree.

The safety and security of students in the School District of Pickens County (SDPC) is our top and most important priority. SDPC is committed to ensuring the safety of our students on the road to and at school. The District continues to cooperate with local law enforcement to ensure this matter is handled efficiently and appropriately. School District of Pickens County

Miller is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center on $320,000 bond.

If anybody has any information involving this case, please contact the Pickens City Police Department at 864-878-6366.