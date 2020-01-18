Saturday is ‘National Use Your Gift Card Day’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (NBC) – Lots of people probably have an unused gift card in their purse or wallet right now, and one woman is on a mission to make sure they don’t waste them.

Tracy Tilson says she had unused gift cards she had been holding onto for months, and in some cases, years. She realized this is an experience everyone seems to have, so she decided to make a national holiday to remind people.

The third Saturday of January is National Use Your Gift Card Day!

The National Calendars loved Tilson’s idea, and so did businesses. The holiday now has a website where people can check out what businesses are doing to celebrate the holiday.