Salvation Army: No cash? No problem!

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WBBH) – The Salvation Army has announced it will be making it easier for donors to give back during the holiday season by accepting Apple Pay or Google Pay at the iconic Red .

Smart chips and QR codes will be placed on Red Kettle signs, allowing people wanting to donate to “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.

“All information goes in to our national Salvation Army websites, which are very secure and have been secure locations for donors for many many years,” says Major Carlyle Gargis.

Funds received through digital payment will be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code.

Read more: http://bit.ly/36Ehxp1