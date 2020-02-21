Russia’s return: Intelligence officials warn of continued election interference

(NBC News) – U.S. intelligence officials have warned Congress that Russia is once again working to help President Trump get re-elected.

According to the New York Times, multiple sources confirmed intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week of Russia’s operation.

The briefing reportedly angered President Trump so much that fired acting Director Of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

As the race for the Democratic presidential nomination reaches a fever pitch, Russia is also said to be working to influence the Democratic primaries.

