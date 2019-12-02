Rosa Parks statue unveiled on 64th anniversary of civil rights leader’s arrest

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WSFA/WSAV) – An Alabama community dedicated a statue of civil rights leader Rosa Parks in downtown Montgomery Sunday.

The dedication marks the 64th anniversary of Parks’ arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a city bus, sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.

Parks’ statue stands near Montgomery plaza just feet from where she boarded that now infamous bus in 1955.

Community leaders, Montgomery mayor Steven Reed and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and were present at Sunday’s unveiling.

Near the life-size statue of Parks are four historic markers honoring the plaintiffs in the landmark Browder v Gayle case which determined that segregation on Montgomery buses was unconstitutional.

