Right whales: Lawsuit on protections could last for months

FILE – In this April 10, 2008, file photo, three right whale tails surface in Cape Cod Bay near Provincetown, Mass. A judge’s April 9, 2020, ruling that the federal government didn’t take adequate steps to protect endangered whales will likely result in another months-long court battle. Right whales number only about 400 in the midst of a population decline. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge’s ruling that the federal government didn’t take adequate steps to protect endangered whales will probably result in another months-long court battle.

Environmental groups sued the U.S. government with a claim regulators’ failure to protect the North Atlantic right whale from harm was a violation of the Endangered Species Act. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled April 9 that they were right.

The right whales number only about 400 and are in the midst of a worrisome decline in population. But the government, environmentalists and industry members involved in the lawsuit must still return to court to determine a remedy.