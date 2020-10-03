Retailers roll out holiday deals earlier than ever following pandemic setbacks

(NBC News) – Slick ad campaigns with deep discounts are rolling out, hoping to kick start holiday spending after a summer full of struggles.

Though Halloween is still weeks away, retailers are ready to push out holiday sales earlier than ever. Stores usually don’t start holiday pricing until November, but this year, they’re desperate to kick start the season.

“We expect e commerce to be a 25 to 35% year over year, which is an incredible,” Rod Sides, of Deloitte, said.

Deloitte says 75% of consumers plan on shopping exclusively online this season with a whopping 90% saying they will avoid traditional in-store door busters this year.

“A lot of it is about convenience,” Sides said. “A lot of is about safety.”

Regardless of where they are shopping, people will be spending. Retail-Me-Not’s Sara Skirboll says families are planning on dishing out almost $550 this year.

“66% of parents and families are planning on spending about the same amount of money is last year in order to create those memories,” Skirboll said.

Because of the pandemic, the gifting of experiences will turn to more tangible items.

“Things that people, and families, and kids, and parents can do at home,” Skirboll said.

This year, most big retailers are closing their doors on Thanksgiving.

“Do a little research online before you plan on going out on Thanksgiving, and even those super early mornings for Black Friday,” Skirboll said. “It just might not exist.”

Experts say if you are shopping online, do it early, as the extra demand may increase shipping times. Major retailers, like Walmart and Amazon, are adding tens of thousands of seasonal workers to make sure packages arrive on time.