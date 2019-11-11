Republicans push for whistleblower testimony

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Three people are set to testify in public impeachment hearings this week: acting Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent on Wednesday; former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovich appears Friday.

All three have testified privately.

Republicans want to hear from eight more, including the unidentified whistleblower and whoever helped him write the complaint that prompted the hearings.

Also on Republican’s wishlist is Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

President Trump pushed for an investigation of the Ukrainian company that Hunter Biden worked for.

Democrats have rejected these requests, accusing Republicans of using public hearings for “sham investigations into the Bidens or debunked conspiracies.”

Democrats also argue the whistleblower’s testimony is now redundant and unnecessary since people with firsthand knowledge of President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president have come forward.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/34QRXv8