Republicans offer release impeachment report

(NBC News) – U.S. House members are scheduled to vote Tuesday evening on whether to approve a report summarizing the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Republicans have already written a 123-page rebuttal defending President Trump and condemning the process.

On Wednesday a House Judiciary Committee hearing will focus on whether the law supports articles of impeachment against President Trump for requesting a political favor from Ukraine while withholding aid.

The president is watching from London, where he’s currently meeting with NATO leaders.

Speaking early Tuesday, President Trump once again decried the impeachment inquiry against him as “a hoax.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/38bkkXE