Republicans Defend Quid Pro Quo

(NBC News) – With the first public impeachment hearings now less than a week away, Republicans are defending President Trump’s quid pro quo demand that Ukraine investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in exchange for military aid.

Acting Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor will testify publicly next Wednesday.

A transcript of Ambassador Taylor’s private testimony shows he told lawmakers there was a “clear understanding” that President Trump wanted the Biden family investigated before releasing aid.

Republicans argue there’s nothing wrong with that.

“I’ve got 400 million dollars of taxpayer money. Before I give it to a government that has a history of corruption, I want a possible investigation,” says Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

Also testifying publicly next week are State Department official George Kent on Wednesday and ousted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on Friday.

