Reporter attacked on the job in Fort Meyers

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WSAV) – A Florida reporter caught a terrifying attack on camera Thursday.

Delia D’Ambra, a reporter for WBBH in Fort Meyers, was covering a story when a man approached her and shoved her to the ground. He broke her camera’s viewfinder, but she managed to capture video of the entire attack.

In the video, D’Ambra can be heard screaming for the man to “leave her alone” before she calls 911. D’Ambra focused in on the suspect as he walked away.

Police arrested 79-year-old Hollis Creach after the incident. A woman who knows Creach says he suffers from dementia and paranoia. She says that he thinks anyone with a camera is recording him.

D’Ambra tweeted about the assault, thanking people for their support. She added that she forgives Creach.

Today was a frightening & exhaustive day. Thankful for the loving messages & support from my family, husband ,coworkers & @NBC2 viewers. I’m happy to be feeling better. God spared me great harm today & I’m grateful. I also forgive the man who attacked me & know God loves him too. — DeliaDAmbraTV (@DeliaDAmbraTV) November 29, 2019

D’Ambra was not seriously hurt during the assault.