Report: Trump telling supporters he expects to be reinstated

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump is reportedly saying he expects to be reinstated by August, according to a New York Times reporter.

Maggie Haberman tweeted the report in reference to a Qanon conference in Dallas over the weekend.

“Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information),” she wrote.

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell told the crowd at the conference that Trump can simply be reinstated, and that “a new inauguration day is set.”

Powell is already facing a defamation lawsuit for promoting the lie that the election was stolen, specifically peddling a baseless theory that a brand of voting machines were rigged.

At that same Qanon conference, Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, answered a question from someone about why there could not be a Myanmar-style deadly military coup here in the U.S., to which Flynn reportedly replied, “no reason, I mean, it should happen here.”

Flynn has since posted to social media, denying that he was calling for a coup.

Rep. Liz Cheney, who was voted out of leadership by her Republican colleagues for repeatedly rejecting the former president’s claims of election fraud, tweeted Flynn’s remarks and denial stating, “no American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States.”

Video shows cheers erupting in the crowd in Dallas when Flynn allegedly called for the coup.

The Constitution only provides three paths to the presidency: election and succession, through the 25th amendment, or impeachment. Trump is not in the succession chain because he does not hold national office at the moment, and the next presidential election is not until 2024.