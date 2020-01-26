BREAKING: Kobe Bryant among 5 killed in LA helicopter crash

Watch live coverage of the reported crash from KTLA above.
CALABASAS, Calif. (WSAV) – NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles Sunday morning, according to reports.
The crash was first reported by TMZ, and has since been confirmed by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office , a call for a downed helicopter in Calabasas went out just after 10 a.m. local time. Firefighters worked to extinguish flames.
The department later tweeted that there were no survivors in the crash.
