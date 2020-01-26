BREAKING: Kobe Bryant among 5 killed in LA helicopter crash

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

CALABASAS, Calif. (WSAV) – NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles Sunday morning, according to reports.

The crash was first reported by TMZ, and has since been confirmed by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office , a call for a downed helicopter in Calabasas went out just after 10 a.m. local time. Firefighters worked to extinguish flames.

The department later tweeted that there were no survivors in the crash.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

