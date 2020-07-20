Remembering John Lewis

(NBC News) – America is mourning the death of John Lewis.

The congressman and civil rights icon passed away Friday at the age of 80.



“He was a fighter with a tenacious spirit, but he was also gracious and kind hearted,” his brother, Henry Grant Lewis, said.

Related Content Over 100 apply to replace Rep. Lewis on November ballot

“While we grieve the loss of this legend, we are blessed to know that he touched so many people on every corner of the globe,” he added.

In his Atlanta congressional district a mural of the congressman and civil rights pioneer has been transformed into a memorial.

“He taught me to live by my soul, no anger, no revenge, just a clean, pure heart, you will always reap the result of that,” said visitor Ethel Edwards.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2OG6x2z