READ: The Mueller Report

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAV) – Special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report has been released to the public.

The report appears to be most heavily redacted in its first section, which covers Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and examines contacts between Russian representatives and the Trump campaign.

The report concludes there was no criminal culpability by Trump aides.

Several pages in that first section are almost entirely blacked out. The report’s second section, examining possible obstruction by President Donald Trump, appears more lightly redacted.

The Justice Department’s careful excisions begin as early as the fourth page of the report.

Attorney General William Barr said he was withholding grand jury and classified information, as well as portions relating to ongoing investigation and the privacy or reputation of uncharged “peripheral” people.

Read Mueller’s report here, which is two volumes and 448 pages long including attachments.