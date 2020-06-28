Protesters fill Colorado streets for Elijah McClain

AURORA, Colo. (CNN) – Protesters gathered at Aurora Police headquarters and marched through the streets Saturday afternoon, protesting the death of Elijah McClain.

“Elijah Mclain, say his name!” protesters yelled.

In August of 2019, McClain, 23, was walking home wearing a mask, and someone called 911. He was confronted by police, injected with ketamine by paramedics, and later died.

“We demand justice. Those law enforcement officers and the people who administered the ketamine,” Leslie Herod said at the protest.

An autopsy did not say exactly why McClain died or that the officers necessarily caused his death. The District Attorney said there was not enough evidence to criminally charge the officers, but called McClain’s death “tragic and unnecessary.”

“Now I know its going on, now me and so many people are getting together and standing up for Elijah,” protester Lawrence Bickerstaf said.

Bickerstaf is one of many in the crowd who said he is just learning of McClain’s story.

“My family looks like this people,” Bickerstaf said. “I’m here to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else because I can’t imagine what his family are going through.”

The family’s lawyer says McClain’s loved ones are overwhelmed by the crowds.

Mari Newman – FAMILY LAWYER: “It’s incredibly gratifying so many people are saying Elijah’s name,” Mari Newman, the family’s lawyer said. “On the other hand, it’s been a year of mourning without a lot of support and there’s nothing that will bring back their son.”