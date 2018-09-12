President Trump urges everyone in storm's path to evacuate Video

(NBC News) -- President Trump is urging residents in the path of Hurricane Florence to evacuate now.



"Get out of its way, don't play games with it, it's a big one," the president said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency is already moving supplies into staging positions so they can be distributed after the storm passes.



"We're fully prepared - food, medical, everything you can imagine, we are ready," Mr. Trump said.



The president's promises come on the heels of a new report criticizing last year's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where an estimated 3,000 people died. The report found that FEMA was understaffed and more than half of those assigned to Maria relief weren't qualified for their jobs.



President Trump has defended his administration's handling of Maria relief, tweeting that FEMA did "an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico."



"If he thinks that the deaths of 3,000 people is a success, he really doesn't know what this was all about," San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz said in response.



