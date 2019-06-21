President Trump says U.S. was ‘cocked and loaded’ to strike Iran before he called it off Thursday night

FILE – In this June 16, 2015 file photo, real estate mogul Donald Trump delivers remarks during his announcement that he will run for president of the United States, in New York. Ora TV, a television company backed by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, on Tuesday, June 30, 2015 said it will scrap a project it […]

(WSAV) – President Donald Trump revealed in a series of tweets Friday morning that the United States was prepared to retaliate against Iran last night, but he stopped the strike ten minutes beforehand.

The president said that the U.S. was “cocked and loaded” to retaliate on Iran in three different sites Thursday night for shooting down an American drone. He said when he was advised of potential for 150 people to be killed, he stopped the strike, saying it would not be “proportionate to shooting down an unmanned U.S. drone”.

President Trump then added that he is “in no hurry” and called the U.S. military the “best in the world”. He also commented on Iran sanctions, adding “sanctions are biting and more added last night”.