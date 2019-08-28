President Trump renews feud with Puerto Rico officials as Dorian looms

In this Aug. 21, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, as he returns from Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MIAMI (AP) – President Donald Trump is kicking up a renewed feud with officials in Puerto Rico who are racing to prepare for Tropical Storm Dorian, their first big emergency challenge since Hurricane Maria hit in 2017 and caused thousands of deaths.

Trump has declared a state of emergency for the island and assured that federal disaster officials are ready to respond. But he added a jab at local officials who have called the federal response to Maria slow and inadequate, and he singled out what he called “the incompetent mayor of San Juan.”

In a second tweet, he declared that “Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt” and asserted that aid for Puerto Rico is “more than anyplace else has ever gotten” – an assertion repeatedly knocked down by fact-checkers.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz tweeted back, saying that Trump needs to “calm down get out of the way and make way for those of us who are actually doing the work on the ground.”

She said “THIS IS NOT ABOUT HIM; THIS IS NOT ABOUT POLITICS; THIS IS ABOUT SAVING LIVES.”