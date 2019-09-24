President Trump prepares to address U.N.

(CNN) – President Donald Trump prepares to give his third yearly address at the United Nations in front of other presidents, prime ministers, dictators and royals Tuesday.

President Trump says he’ll deliver “a big message” to the U.N.. Among the issues the President is expected to address: national sovereignty and Iran. Tensions continue to brew between Tehran and the White House. The United States, along with Germany, France, and the UK have all said they believe that Iran was behind the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities. Iranian officials deny the claim. Iiranian-backed rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack.

President Trump didn’t rule out a meeting with iran’s president rouhani this week.

“We’ll see what happens. but we have nothing scheduled at this moment. We wouldn’t. I never rule anything out. why would I do that?” says Trump.

Trump seems set on making Venezuela a signature issue for the week. He’s planning to gather leaders together to discuss what one official called “concerted action” following the failures to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power.

