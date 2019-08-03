Power outage grounds flights at Southern California airport

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2011 file photo, a traveler walks past an information kiosk at Terminal C at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif. The Southern California airport has cancelled all flights after a power outage left all its terminals in the dark. John Wayne Airport in Orange County diverted all arriving flights and cancelled departing flights after the outage hit at around Friday evening, Aug. 2, 2019. The airport’s emergency power kicked in after about a half-hour but flights still remained grounded. (Michael Goulding/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California airport has cancelled all flights after a power outage left all its terminals in the dark.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County diverted all arriving flights and cancelled departing flights after the outage hit at around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The airport’s emergency power kicked in after about a half-hour but flights still remained grounded.

The airport was affected by a Southern California Edison power outage that was centered in nearby Irvine and affected more than 28,000 customers. The outage was caused by a fire in an electrical substation.

The utility estimates power will be restored by Saturday morning.