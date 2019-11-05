Police: Robbery hoax tied to immigration scam

SEATTLE (KING) – Washington’s King County Sheriff’s office announced Monday the reported violent robbery and assault that took place at a SeaTac restaurant in October was a hoax.

SeaTac police originally released information that at least two masked men tied up customers at Bob’s Burgers n’ Teriyakis on October 19 and then demanded money from them and sexually assaulted two female customers.

In a Monday afternoon press conference, King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht said it was all a hoax in an effort for the people involved to avoid deportation.

“Today, I can confirm to you it was all a lie,” said Johanknecht. “Every employee present that evening, every customer, participated in a deliberate hoax.”

The violent nature of the crime resulted in a massive manhunt for the alleged suspects, who were described as Samoan males. Sheriff Johanknecht said not only was this a false report, but also a “racially motivated one.”

