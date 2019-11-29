Police officer given Starbucks cup labeled ‘PIG’

GLENPOOL, Okla. (KTUL/CNN) – An Oklahoma police chief is left with a bad taste in his mouth after one of his officers stopped by a Starbucks to pick up some coffee.

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara says one of his officers went to get five cups of coffee for his dispatchers working on Thanksgiving. When the officer picked up his order, the cups were labeled “PIG”.

“That’s really, that’s really gut-wrenching,” O’Mara said. “Especially knowing that these cups were going to dispatchers. These people are there waiting for 911 calls to come in.”

O’Mara shared a photo of the cup to Facebook, and the post quickly blew up. He also called the Starbucks, and says the manager offered to reprint the cup labels if he brought them back.

“It’s not an earth shattering event, but it’s one more symptom of a society that is becoming contemptuous,” O’Mara said.

The manager on duty at the location said that Starbucks Corporate is looking into the incident.

As for O’Mara, it seems he and his officers won’t be stopping by the store again.

“What I’d really like to say is, if you need us, we’re here, and we’re coming,” O’Mara said. “We’ll be there for you.”