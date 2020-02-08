Police investigating after fetus found inside North Carolina sewer pump station

HILSBOROUGH, NC (CNN) – Police in North Carolina are investigating after a utility worker made a gruesome discovery.

The worker says he found a human fetus while cleaning a sewer pump out Friday morning. Police responded and confirmed the discovery, leaving neighbors in the area disturbed.

“That’s a sad thing,” neighbor Richard Collins said. “I just, I don’t know what people are thinking about these days doing stuff like that.”

Police are now working to identify and locate the mother. They say she could need medical attention if she had a miscarriage or if an assault occurred.

Police say the pump stations are routinely cleaned out. This station was last cleaned out two days before the incident, on Wednesday.