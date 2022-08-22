PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Preserve Apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at the Preserve Apartment complex where two victims were robbed in the parking lot at gunpoint. According to police, the suspects were described as a white male who was about 6 feet tall with a beard and a black male that was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and armed with a handgun.

Officers say that the victims were robbed of their wallets which contained about $450 in cash. The suspects fled the scene in a black Ford Explorer with silver rims in an unknown direction.



Police reported that there were no injuries during the incident and detectives are currently investigating the case. Anyone with information related to the robbery or suspects should call the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220 or Detective Sergeant Norman McCown at 843-986-2247.