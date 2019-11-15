Police: California school shooting caught on camera

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (NBC News) – Investigators say Thursday’s shooting inside a Santa Clarita, California high school lasted just 16 seconds.

Two students were killed and four others were wounded, including the gunman, who attempted to take his own life.

“Detectives have reviewed the video at the scene, which clearly show the subject in the quad withdraw handgun from his backpack, shoot and wound five people, and then shoot himself in the head,” Captain Kent Wegener of theLos Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

That gunman has been identified as Nathaniel Berhow, who turned 16 Thursday. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

